Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova wins the coveted title for THIS answer

Hyderabad: Czech Republic Miss Krystyna Pyszkova won the competition with her winning response, making her the new Miss World 2024. Polish Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2023, crowned Krystyna on Saturday in a star studded event in Mumbai. The Czech beauty defeated Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon, Ache Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo from Botswana to win the title. Sini Shetty, Miss India representative, was only able to reach the Top 8.

In the final phase, the top four contenders were required to present their goals as the next Miss World to the "sharks of Shark Tank India." They had a mere sixty seconds to present their idea. Megan Young, the very own Miss World 2013 from the Philippines, co-hosted the event and introduced the contestants for this segment. "You're pitching to the sharks of Shark Tank India as the next Miss World," Megan informed the contestants, adding, "Try it out."

Krystyna adressed the judges and audience with a Namaste and went on to say: "Consider yourself as a little child with hopes and dreams of your own. However, as you get older, your dreams become more and more distant. Now picture yourself as a parent, having to put your child through the same ordeal and as they get older, their dreams to get farther and farther. And the reason for that is that the kids don't have the education they need to pursue their goals. It is still true that 250 million youngsters globally do not attend school as of 2024. And for that reason, my life's work has been to offer top-notch education."

She further said: "I think that every child has a fundamental right to an education. And that's why I'm here to speak up for those kids. I've been doing this for a very long time—much longer than I was involved in pageants. Whether I win or lose the Miss World pageant, this is something I will be doing from the bottom of my heart. I really appreciate it."

Her answer was met by a roaring applause. The 24-year-old diva was crowned the Miss World for this answer and her undeterred goal to provide the underprivileged children the opportunity to learn and achieve their dreams. Miss World's official Instagram account announced the winner with a picture of Krystyna. The picture was shared along with the message, "Miss World Czech Republic, @krystyna_pyszko is the 71st Miss World !! @yasminazaytoun from Lebanon is the 1st Runner-up. Congratulations and welcome to the Miss World family, Krystyna!"