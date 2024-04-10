Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Actioner Leads by Large Margin

Hyderabad: The final countdown has begun as Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brace for the epic box office clash tomorrow, that is, April 11. Both films finally received appropriate exposure on ticketing platforms after makers issued formal notices on the film's release dates coinciding with Eid. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's actioner has been leading the race since the bookings commenced.

According to Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold 52207 tickets so far, for a total of Rs 1.31 crore. The film will be made available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In contrast to Ali Abbas Zafar's action film, Maidaan will only be available in 2D and IMAX formats in Hindi. 18728 tickets have been sold for the Amit Sharma film nationwide as of now, with 4980 shows.

Movie buffs across the nation are geared up for the ultimate showdown between the two cinematic giants. The advance booking numbers for both films have surged, indicating a fierce battle for the top spot at the box office. Though the Akshay Kumar flick was always ahead int he advance booking race, the number of ticket sold has also risen manifold with the release date nearing.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold more than double the tickets of the biographical sports drama. However, if observed closely, the two films have fallen short of the Eid expectations. The combined advance sales fails to do justice to a Eid release. it will be interesting to note the rise of the films from their release since they do not have any major competition lined-up in near future.

As per media reports, the big-budget action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is predicted to open at Rs 15 cr, while the Ajay Devgn-starring film is estimated to earn Rs 7 cr on Eid. Ajay was last seen in the unexpectedly successful horror flick Shaitaan, while Akshay and Tiger have had underwhelming performances before this. With the two films releasing on the same day, a lot is at stake for the two superstars. While Ajay is eyeing a double hit with Maidaan, Akshay is hoping to make his first 2024 release a hit at the box office.