Lok Sabha Election 2024: Riteish-Genelia Get Fingers Inked, Say 'Everyone Should Cast Votes' - Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh exercised their voting rights today on Tuesday at a polling station in Latur. The power couple was spotted at the polling station early in the morning as they stepped out to exercise their voting rights. Genelia interacted with the media and urged everyone to cast their votes.

Genelia was spotted in a yellow coloured saree as she came with her husband actor Riteish. Talking to the media, Genelia emphasised the importance of voting. She said: "This is an important day and I think everyone should cast their votes today..." Riteish also urged everyone to get out and vote. "I came to Latur from Mumbai to vote. Everyone should come out of their houses and vote. Today is a significant day. "Everyone should definitely vote," he stated.

Riteish was accompanied by his brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh- a Maharashtra Congress MLA. Dhiraj emphasised the importance of voter engagement in elections, saying that "everyone should exercise their right to vote. This is a celebration of democracy. I encourage everyone to vote..." Their mother, former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh's wife Vaishali Deshmukh, also voted in Latur early Tuesday.

The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare against INDIA Alliance candidate Kalge Shivaji Bandappa for the seat. Voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began on Tuesday morning in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories (UTs). States and union territories going for the third phase of elections are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4).

More than 1300 candidates are competing in this phase, with approximately 120 of them are female candidates. This phase allows 17.24 crore voters to exercise their franchise at 1.85 lakh voting booths. According to the poll panel, 75 participants from 23 nations will observe the polling procedure.