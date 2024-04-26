Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Voting Is Hope, Not Assurance', Says Kiccha Sudeep as He Cast Vote - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Voting Is Hope, Not Assurance', Says Kiccha Sudeep as He Cast Vote - Watch

Actor Kichha Sudeep on Friday exercised his voting rights

Hyderabad: Actor Kichha Sudeep on Friday exercised his voting rights. The actor was spotted at a polling station in Bengaluru today. The actor encouraged his fans to come out and vote in large numbers.

Talking about voting, he said: "It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting," says Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after he cast his vote in Bengaluru today."

Kannada actor Upendra too cast his vote. Talking to a newswire, the actor said that people should not be carried away by emotional concerns. Rather, they "should look at the manifesto and vote". "Youngsters are disinterested after looking at our politicians," Upendra remarked, adding that voting cannot be made essential in a democracy.

On Friday, the grand old Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party will face off in the Karnataka elections. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see 14 of the state's 28 parliamentary seats go to the polls. The voting for these seats started at 7 a.m.

Unlike the triangular contest in the Assembly elections last year, the general election will be fought directly between the BJP-JD(S) coalition and the Congress. The grand old party is contesting all 14 seats, while the saffron camp has 11 candidates and the JD(S) has three (Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar).

Karnataka Constituencies Voting in Phase 2 are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, and Chikkballapur. The third phase is scheduled for May 7 and the counting of votes will begin on June 4.

Last Updated :Apr 26, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

