PM Modi Commits to Fulfil NTR's 'Vision for Society', Chiranjeevi Urges Bharat Ratna for Late Icon

Hyderabad: On the 101st birth anniversary of NT Rama Rao, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and iconic Telugu actor. Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photograph with the late legend and urged the central government to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon NTR, whose enduring popularity among the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remains unwavering.

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "The fame of some is immortal. He is an eternal example for future generations. Remembering Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao today. I think the Bharat Ratna award is a fitting tribute to his services in public life. I hope that the central government will heed this long-standing wish of the Telugu people."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to remember NTR as a 'remarkable icon' of Telugu cinema and a 'visionary leader' who left an unforgettable mark on the film industry and politics. Modi pledged that he and the country would strive to fulfil NTR's vision for a better society.

"Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary. He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society," Modi wrote on X.

As the 10th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NTR's transformative leadership and unforgettable on-screen performances continue to inspire generations. His journey from a successful actor to a prominent politician proves his versatility and charisma. Like other notable politicians from the film industry, such as MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi from Tamil Nadu, NTR's cinematic background proved to be a significant factor in his political success.

It is worth noting that Chiranjeevi, who was recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, has been a long-time admirer of NTR's work and legacy. Jr NTR, the grandson of the legendary actor-politician, also paid his respects by visiting his grandfather's grave, accompanied by his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Throughout his illustrious career, NTR acted in over 300 movies, earning multiple National Awards for his performances. His portrayal of Hindu gods, particularly Krishna, contributed significantly to his larger-than-life persona, which ultimately paved the way for his successful political career. NTR's demise in 1996 at the age of 72 has not lowered his enduring popularity, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of actors, politicians, and fans alike.