Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2018 Star Tovino Thomas Gets His Finger Inked in Kerala Polls - Watch

Tovino Thomas Gets His Finger Inked in Kerala Polls

Hyderabad: Friday morning in Kerala began with people preparing for a crucial day as the state braces for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voters were observed waiting up at numerous polling booths before the formal start of voting at 7 a.m. Actor-director Tovino Thomas and superstar Suresh Gopi (at Trissur) and his entire family were among those spotted at their designated polling stations.

Actor and filmmaker Tovino Thomas on Friday cast his vote in the ongoing Lok sabha elections 2024. The actor cast his vote at a polling station in Iringalakuda, Thrissur. For the unversed, Tovino is also the brand ambassador for the Election Commission's SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program. The actor, clad in a green t-shirt and black pants, arrived at his designated polling station in Thrissur, Kerala to get his finger inked.

He cast his vote at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Irinjalakkuda. Overall, there are 25,177 polling booths and 181 auxiliary booths. There will be 2,776 model polling stations and 555 polling booths staffed entirely by women. Though the BJP-led NDA is fighting for all 20 seats, the true triangle election war is in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

This is the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The first round of voting for the seven-phase general elections was completed smoothly on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories. According to the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout in the first phase was over 62%. The third phase of the elections will take place on May 7.