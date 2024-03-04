Kanpur's Vaibhav Gupta Wins Indian Idol 14, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash and a Car

Mumbai: Vaibhav Gupta, hailing from Kanpur, emerged as the winner of the Indian Idol Season 14. Alongside the prestigious trophy, he secured a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a car. The competition featured other talented finalists including Anjana Padmanabhan, Ananya Pal, Piyush Panwar, Subhadeep Das, and Adya Mishra.

Among the six finalists, alongside Vaibhav Gupta, were Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury, Ananya Pal, Adya Mishra, Piyush Panwar, and Anjana Padmanabhan. Shubhadeep and Piyush secured the positions of first and second runners-up, respectively, each receiving a trophy and a Rs 5 lakh check. Ananya, the third runner-up, earned Rs 3 lakh along with a trophy.

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam, who served as a judge for several editions of the show, graced the grand finale as a special judge. Additionally, Neha Kakkar, who will feature as the 'super judge' in the next season of Superstar Singer, made a guest appearance in the finale episode.

During the Pyarelal Symphony challenge, Vaibhav impressed the audience with his rendition of Jumma Chumma from the 1991 film Hum. His final performance was a duet with Sonu Nigam, singing Joru Ka Ghulam, the title track of the 2000 comedy movie.

Expressing his gratitude, Vaibhav, known as "Kanpur ka Tarana," reflected on the surreal experience of winning the esteemed Indian Idol 14 title, acknowledging the support of the judges, mentors, and the audience who believed in him.

Kumar Sanu, one of the judges, expressed his delight at Vaibhav's victory, recognizing his talent from the beginning of the competition. Fellow judge Shreya Ghoshal commended Vaibhav's versatility and consistent outstanding performances throughout the contest. Vishal Dadlani, another judge, praised Vaibhav for his vocal range and expressed anticipation for his future success.

The grand finale also featured performances by Neha Kakkar, Sonu Nigam, and Shreya Ghoshal, showcasing their hit songs from various Bollywood movies.