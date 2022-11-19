Hyderabad: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and singer Neha Kakkar were rejected when they auditioned for the show in 2003. After almost two decades, ironically, Neha is on the judges' panel of the same show while Ayushamnn graced the stage to promote his upcoming film An Action Hero.

Ayushmann is busy promoting his fist-ever action film An Action Hero. After delivering some impactful performances in comedy, thriller and family drama films, Khurrana is all set to step into the world of high-octane action films with An Action Hero. For the promotions of the film, Ayushmann along with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat visited the sets of Indian Idol 13.

In a promo shared by the channel, Ayushmann is seen sharing an interesting anecdote from his short-lived Indian Idol journey. Khurrana said that he and Neha Kakkar had auditioned for the show and got rejected on the same day.

"Neha and I got rejected from Indian Idol on the same day and we were returning from Mumbai to Delhi on the same train, we were about fifty people who got rejected together. Today she is the judge here and I’m on her show, it just really means a lot," said the actor who worked as a radio jockey, and hosted television shows before Bollywood came calling with the 2012 release Vicky Donor.

Meanwhile, in An Action Hero, Ayushmann will be seen portraying the role of an action superstar who is being chased by Jaideep Ahlawat. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of An Action Hero which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.