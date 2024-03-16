It's 'Ouch' Moment for Tiger Shroff as Akshay Kumar Leaves 'Chote' Hanging Mid-Air - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are actively promoting their forthcoming flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Their engaging updates on social media platforms have been a mix of amusing behind-the-scenes snippets and playful prank videos. On Saturday, Akshay dropped yet another funny video that has left his fans in stitches.

In the video shared on Instagram, Akshay and Tiger can be seen engaging in a fun task where one person jumps while the other catches. The clip showcases Tiger lifting Akshay as he jumps onto him. However, when it was Akshay's turn, Tiger kept asking if he was prepared to catch him. The ensuing moment turned out to be a mix of laughter and a tad bit of misfortune for Tiger. Akshay added a humorous caption to the post, "Chote, ready? (followed by a laughing emoji) @tigerjackieshroff."

The video sparked various reactions from social media users, with comments like "Moye Moye" and "Akshay Kumar be like Style h Babu bhaiya Raju ka style." Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet Singh also commented on the post.

Apart from the lead duo, the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed project boasts an impressive ensemble cast comprising Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit the theatres in April 2024, coinciding with Eid.

In addition to this venture, Tiger Shroff will feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a project with Jagan Shakti. On the contrary, Akshay Kumar has a lineup of exciting projects including Welcome to the Jungle, a remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.