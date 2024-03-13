BMCM Song Wallah Habibi: Akshay-Tiger Raise Temperature with Manushi Chhillar-Alaya F in New Track

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to showcase their talents in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, scheduled for release this Eid. The anticipation for the film is further heightened as the makers have now unveiled the third song titled Wallah Habibi, featuring the stunning presence of Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, which is certain to get you in the groove.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the makers dropped the track along with the caption that read, "Yallah Habibi, it’s time for Wallah Habibi! #WallahHabibi song out now." The fusion of Arabic tunes and the captivating dance performances by Akshay and Tiger promise to captivate the audience. Manushi and Alaya also shine with their stylish persona in the song, leaving viewers eager for more as they unravel their intriguing characters on screen.

Filmed in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, the music video is a feast for the eyes of fans, with mesmerizing dance moves that are sure to get you on your feet. Shot under challenging weather conditions, battling intense winds in Wadi Rum, the high-energy efforts of the cast and crew have paid off as the track is sizzling hot.

The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra, with vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The choreography by Bosco-Ceaser complements the fresh beats and tunes of the song, exuding an Arabic ambience. Wallah Habibi stands out as a distinct track from the previously released chart-toppers of the movie.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff embody the roles of valiant soldiers who confront a grave threat to India's security. Alongside this dynamic duo, the star-studded cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is being bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.