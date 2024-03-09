Tiger Shroff Does 'Hisaab Barabar' as He Pranks 'Bade' Akshay Kumar in Swimming Race - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Actor Tiger Shroff shares a hilarious video on Instagram with his Bade Miya Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar. The video shows how Tiger pranks Akshay in a swimming race.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are actively engaged in promoting their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They have been sharing entertaining updates on their respective social media handles, ranging from humorous behind-the-scenes moments to exciting dance challenges. On Saturday, Tiger delighted his fans by posting a funny video, showcasing a swimming competition between himself and his co-star Akshay.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video where he and Akshay can be seen on for a race in swimming. In the video, while Akshay jumps into the pool and begins swimming, Tiger opts for a witty shortcut. Instead of swimming, he swiftly runs to the other end of the pool and declares himself the winner. In his post, Tiger humorously wrote, "Hisaab barabar bade." To this, Akshay Kumar responded, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega."

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Hamesha akshay sir prank krte aj unke sath ho gya." Another wrote, "bade to bade miyan chote miyan subhan allah." One more commented, "Maine bhi aisa same kiya tha apne dost log k sth."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theatres on Eid 2024. This pan-India film, shot in diverse locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is attracting attention for its stunning visual splendour akin to Hollywood productions. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a compelling villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in key roles.

