Cannes 2024: Maisam Ali's In Retreat Strengthens India's Presence at Prestigious Film Fest

Indian Filmmaker Maisam Ali's In Retreat Selected for Cannes ACID 2024 Line-Up

Cannes ACID 2024 line up of feature films is out. Indian filmmaker Maisam Ali's debut feature film In Retreat is all set to Premiere at the Cannes ACID Section.

Hyderabad: The 2024 lineup for Acid, a parallel section of Cannes, which is managed by the Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema in France (ACID), has been revealed. Nine films, including three documentaries, have their world premieres in this year's selection. Making India proud, Indian filmmaker Maisam Ali's feature film, In Retreat, makes it to the Acid 2024 lineup.

For those who are unaware, Acid is a side event of the Cannes Film Festival that has been showcasing unique French and international films by up-and-coming, independent filmmakers for more than 30 years. Maisam Ali's In Retreat is among the films it has now revealed as part of its 2024 lineup for the Cannes 2024 Festival. After graduating from the esteemed Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Ali went on to make several short films that were shown all over the world before releasing his first fiction movie, In Retreat.

The feature explores the story of a man who heads back to his small mountain community in late autumn or early winter. He's in his fifties, a frequent absentee and latecomer who missed his brother's funeral. He stands at the ancient house's doorway, wondering what more he could aspire for than to be delayed by a single night.

The Indian director, who hails from the Ladakh region of the Himalayas, crafts his debut feature-length film, In Retreat, starring Indian actor Harish Khanna. Prior to this, his short films were presented in France, the US, the UAE, and India. As a director, Maisam Ali "tackles the themes of belonging, travel, and the feeling of disconnection," according to Acid. Founded in 1992, ACID has previously exhibited the early work of award-winning filmmakers Radu Jude, Guy Maddin, and Robert Guediguian, as well as Oscar winners Justine Triet and Kaouther Ben Hania.

