Mita Vashisht's The Shameless to Screen at Cannes 2024; Actor Elated, Says It's 'Still Sinking In'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

Actor Mita Vashisht's film The Shameless has been selected to be screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Vashisht, known for her roles in notable films like Dil Se, shares the news on her social media.

Hyderabad: Actor Mita Vashisht is heading to the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as her movie The Shameless has been selected to be screened at the festival. Vashisht is best known for her roles in films such as Droh Kaal, Dil Se.., and Chhorii. She recently took to her social media handle to share this exciting news with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the movie's official poster with the Cannes Film Festival tag attached to it. In the caption, Mita expressed her joy, mentioning the unexpected turn of events leading to their Cannes debut. She wrote, "We are at Cannes!!!! 2024! Shooting for THE SHAMELESS last year in March in Nepal.....hadn't realised that the next year meant I/we will be heading out to Cannes...it has still to sink in (sic)!"

The Shameless, directed by Konstantin Bojanov, narrates the journey of Rani, an Indian sex worker, who embarks on a spiritual expedition to a secluded temple. There, she grapples with her past, delving into a tumultuous love affair with a man imprisoned for a murder in Bengaluru.

The movie has been selected for the Un Certain Regard segment of the esteemed festival. Produced in collaboration with AKKA Films, Urban Factory, Klas Film, and House on Fire Productions, the project received support from communities in Nepal, India, France, Switzerland, Bulgaria, and Taiwan.

Last Updated :20 hours ago

