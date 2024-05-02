Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Teaser: Pawan Kalyan Is a 'Lone Warrior' Fighting for Justice

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

The teaser of the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit featuring Pawan Kalyan was released today, May 2. It has generated immense anticipation among fans for the actor's portrayal in this period drama thriller.

Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit released the film's teaser on Thursday, May 2. Starring Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the project is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the actor's appearance in a period drama thriller, and the recent teaser release has only added to their excitement.

Taking to Instagram, production house Mega Surya Production shared a gripping poster, accompanied by the caption, "A Lone Warrior Wages a War for Justice. #HariHaraVeeraMallu - 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕 1 - 𝑺𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅 𝒗𝒔 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒕 Teaser out now. In Cinemas ~ 2024." The teaser introduces Pawan Kalyan as a lone warrior fighting for justice and righteousness in a world where the poor suffer and the rich thrive.

The movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, boasts a talented cast, including Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nassar, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi. The music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, with lyrics penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and Chandrabose. Gnanashekar VS has handled the cinematography, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Praveen KL have taken care of the editing.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam under the banner of Mega Surya Production. With its release slated for the end of 2024, fans of Pawan Kalyan are gearing up to celebrate the Power Star's 28 years of remarkable journey in the film industry.

