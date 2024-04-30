Mark Your Calendar! Date and Time Locked for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Release

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Be Released at THIS Time

The wait is almost over as the makes of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu announce teaser release date.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, headlined by superstar Pawan Kalyan, have announced the teaser release date of the highly anticipated film. They took to social media on Tuesday and dropped a poster revealing the film's teaser release date. The teaser for the movie directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, will be released on May 2 at 9 am.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the makers shared the poster announcing the date and time of the teaser release. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀. Teaser of the much-anticipated #HariHaraVeeraMallu will be out on MAY 2nd @ 9:00 AM! #HHVMTeaserOnMay2nd."

Written and helmed by Krish, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama bankrolled by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under the banner of Mega Surya Production. The cast of the movie includes Pawan Kalyan and Niddhi Agerwal in the key roles with Arjun Rampal and Bobby Deol portraying pivotal roles.

In the promotional assets shared earlier, Pawan Kalyan, who will play a 'heroic outlaw' in the film, was see him in traditional attire consisting of a pyjama, a top, and a scarf. The pan-India film is scheduled to be released in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani is composing the film's music, with dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra, and cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS.

READ MORE

  1. Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Declares Assets Worth Rs 164.53 Cr, Files Nomination from Pithapuram
  2. Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser: Makers Drop Power-Packed Bhagat's Blaze from Pawan Kalyan Starrer
  3. OG: Makers Drop Emraan Hashmi's First Look from Pawan Kalyan Starrer on His Birthday
Last Updated :Apr 30, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.