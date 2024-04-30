Mark Your Calendar! Date and Time Locked for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Release

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, headlined by superstar Pawan Kalyan, have announced the teaser release date of the highly anticipated film. They took to social media on Tuesday and dropped a poster revealing the film's teaser release date. The teaser for the movie directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, will be released on May 2 at 9 am.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the makers shared the poster announcing the date and time of the teaser release. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀. Teaser of the much-anticipated #HariHaraVeeraMallu will be out on MAY 2nd @ 9:00 AM! #HHVMTeaserOnMay2nd."

Written and helmed by Krish, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama bankrolled by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under the banner of Mega Surya Production. The cast of the movie includes Pawan Kalyan and Niddhi Agerwal in the key roles with Arjun Rampal and Bobby Deol portraying pivotal roles.

In the promotional assets shared earlier, Pawan Kalyan, who will play a 'heroic outlaw' in the film, was see him in traditional attire consisting of a pyjama, a top, and a scarf. The pan-India film is scheduled to be released in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani is composing the film's music, with dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra, and cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS.