GOAT: Venkat Prabhu 'Can't Wait for Output' as He Wraps VFX Work for Thalapathy Vijay Starrer in US

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated action-packed film GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has reached a significant milestone as the VFX work has been completed in the US. This announcement comes after Vijay's recent trip to the US for shooting related to the film.

Director Venkat Prabhu shared the news of the completion of VFX work, revealing that he and Vijay are currently in Los Angeles overseeing the process. The VFX work is being handled by Lola Visual Effects, a renowned firm known for their exceptional work in Hollywood films such as Ant-Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Social Network.

Sharing update on GOAT, Venkat wrote on X/Twitter, "Successfully completed the VFX work with @actorvijay na at @lolavfx! Can’t wait for the output!!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime #TheGOAT #aVPhero"

Vijay's portions in the film are expected to wrap up by May 15, with the actor already completing 50% of the dubbing. Earlier reports indicated that Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan would make cameo appearances, but it's now rumored that several other popular stars will also join them.

Lola Visual Effects is recognized for providing top-notch character-driven and traditional visual effects for both movies and television. GOAT, an acronym for The Greatest Of All Time, is an action entertainer penned and directed by Venkat Prabhu. While speculation suggests the film may draw inspiration from the Hollywood movie Gemini Man, there hasn't been any official confirmation.

Apart from Vijay, the film features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Dheva, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prasanth, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. With the VFX work completed, fans eagerly await the final outcome of this promising venture.