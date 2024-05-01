Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Transgender Contestant Tamanna to Take on Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram

Visakhapatnam: Tamanna Simhadri, a transgender contestant from Pithapuram assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh aims to transform the town into a national-level spiritual hub besides establishing a Vedic school to provide free education to Brahmin children. As a nominee of Bharatiya Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, Tamanna's candidacy adds intrigue to the political landscape as she challenges formidable opponents like Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan of the NDA and YSR Congress Party's Vanga Geetha in Pithapuram.

From modeling to politics, Tamanna became the first transgender to contest in Andhra Pradesh when she unsuccessfully took on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri in the 2019 elections. She shot into limelight after gaining entry into the Telugu version of Bigg Boss third season which was telecast on a vernacular TV channel.

"Why would I need crores of rupees to contest the polls? I don't need helicopters to roam around. I don't distribute money and buy votes. My approach is very simple. I will do a door-to-door campaign. People are respecting me," she replied when asked if she is able to take on the mighty. According to Simhadri's poll affidavit, she has Rs 7.50 lakh movable assets including a few gold ornaments.

Her instagram page has over 40,000 followers and she also has Facebook and Youtube accounts with a good number of admirers. "If elected, I want to transform Pithapuram as a spiritual hub at the national level. I want to set up a Vedic school and offer free education to Brahmin children, also ensure that the government sanctions 20 acres of land for a spiritual centre," she further said.

She would also like to see an irrigation project in the region to be taken up to ensure two crops a year is guaranteed. Also, she promised to strive for financial help to 5000 youth to set up MSME units, through which 25,000 persons will get job get opportunities. Replying to a query, she said though she has a liking for actor-politician and her rival Kalyan, taking him on in the poll battlefield is completely a different narrative.