Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth Arrested in Drugs Case

Hyderabad: Shanmukh Jaswanth, an ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, popular YouTuber, and actor, has found himself in legal difficulties once again. According to a report, the actor was arrested in Hyderabad after drugs were discovered at his home.

According to the report, on Wednesday evening, police went to Shanmukh's house in Hyderabad to arrest his brother. While he was not present, they discovered Shanmukh in possession of ganja. The police arrested him and his brother in two separate cases, according to the article, and an investigation has been launched into the case.

Shanmukh's brother Sampath Vinay supposedly dated a woman for years and even got engaged to her. However, a week before their wedding, he married another woman. The woman he was engaged to filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police, alleging that Sampath cheated her. She met Sampath through Shanmukh. In the lawsuit, she stated that she was hesitant about the connection but was persuaded by Shanmukh to date his brother. She also claims that a constable named Javed pressured her to take back the case.

Earlier, Shanmukh was detained in Hyderabad in 2021 after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for ramming his automobile into three parked vehicles and two bicyclists. His BAC level was detected at 170 mg/100 mL. He appeared in court and was instructed to attend therapy at the traffic training facility. Shanmukh sought to persuade the cops and failed to attend a counselling session prior to his punishment.

For the unversed, Shanmukh rose to prominence after appearing in the short film Viva, co-directed by Sabarish Kandregula and his brother. He dated YouTuber and actor Deepthi Sunaina, with whom he created several music videos. The couple split up after he competed in Bigg Boss Telugu's fifth season in 2021, finishing second. In 2022, he played the lead in Aha's web series Agent Anand Santhosh. His brother Sampath is an entrepreneur who serves as the COO of Urban Kisaan, which features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its brand ambassador.