From Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty, Celebs Wish Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani married on Wednesday in a picturesque destination wedding in Goa, in front of close friends and family. Shortly after the newlyweds released their lovely wedding album, celebrities flooded their social media pages with congratulatory messages.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, director Nandini Reddy, Shilpa Shetty and others congratulated Rakul on her post. Celebrities like Trisha, Upasana Kamineni, and Varun Dhawan, among others, also complimented them.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid wished the couple writing: "Only love for you both. Welcome to the club." Similarly, actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram and wrote: "Congratulations. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness." Following suit, actor Shilpa Shetty too showered the newlyweds with blessings.

For the wedding, Rakul wore a pink and peach lehenga paired with diamond jewellery. On the other hand, Jackky sported a cream-gold sherwani with a pearl necklace. Tarun Tahiliani designed both their ensembles. The couple got married at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel. They only invited relatives and close friends to the celebration.

The guests included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others. Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday afternoon before getting married following Sindhi culture. The pre-wedding celebrations began on February 19.

On the work front, Rakul will soon appear in Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Siddharth, as well as Bobby Simha and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The first part was released in 1996, and the sequel has been in development for a long time. Jackky is awaiting the release of his production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in major roles.