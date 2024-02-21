WATCH: Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Make First Public Appearance after Wedding

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Goa on Wednesday, surrounded by a host of celebrity guests. The couple sealed their union with traditional Anand Karaj rituals and saat phere, capturing the hearts of their fans with enchanting wedding snapshots that they recently shared on social media. Now, the newlyweds have finally made their first appearance in public, radiating happiness and undeniable chemistry.

News of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's marriage has ignited a wave of excitement on the internet, as they appeared hand in hand outside the lavish ITC Grand South Goa where their wedding took place. Clad in stunning bridal ensembles, the couple epitomised perfection as they graciously posed for the awaiting shutterbugs.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Rakul and Jackky can be seen flashing radiant smiles as they pose for the paparazzi while hugging and holding each other's hands. Their public appearance after the wedding was nothing short of magical, reinforcing the love and harmony shared between the newly united pair.

Sharing a glimpse into their fairytale wedding, Rakul Preet and Jackky recently treated their fans to a series of enchanting images on social media, accompanied by the caption "Mine now and forever (followed by a red heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Embracing a romantic aura, the couple also included the melodious wedding song Bin Tere as a backdrop to their post, further enchanting their admirers.

Leading up to the grand event, the pre-wedding festivities captivated social media, showcasing a star-studded guest list including industry luminaries such as film-maker David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Dinesh Vijan, Ramesh Taurani, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap, Vishal Mishra, Ananya Panday with Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Kapoor, and many more, setting the stage for a truly unforgettable celebration.