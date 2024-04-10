Family Star Box Office Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Sees Slight Growth; Breaches Rs 15 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star has been in the theatres for the past 5 days. Mrunal Thakur plays the lead in this Parasuram Petla-directorial. The film opened to mixed reviews on April 5 and since then has been making decent revenue. On Tuesday, the film managed to zoom past the Rs 15 crore threshold with a minor uptick in box office receipts.

As per the Industry tracker Sacnilk, Family Star saw a minor increase on Tuesday in comparison to the day before. On day five, the movie's Telugu occupancy was recorded at 24.77 per cent, while the Tamil occupancy rate was 15.45 per cent. On April 9, it brought in an estimated Rs 2.40 crore at the box office, taking its total to Rs 16 crore.

The film opened with Rs 5.75 crore at the box office. It went on to make Rs 3.45 crore on the second day and Rs 3.1 crore on its first Sunday. Witnessing a fall, the film crashed down to Rs 1.3 cr on its first Monday. Following its premiere, the movie encountered criticism, which was attributed to a campaign against Vijay launched by certain social media accounts. According to reports, Fan groups of the actor along with the makers filed a complaint in response to the negative PR campaign.

Talking about the film, Family Star marks Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda debut collaboration. Apart from them in the lead, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu, and Abhinaya are also featured in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna makes a surprise appearance as well. The multilingual film is bankrolled by Dil Raju.

With Family Star, Vijay recorded the weakest opening of his career. Kushi, Deverakonda's last movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, debuted with Rs 16 crore, which is nearly three times more than Family Star's opening numbers at the box office. Regarding Mrunal Thakur, viewers adored her previous two Telugu flicks, Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna with Nani.