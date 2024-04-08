Vijay Deverakonda and Family Star Team Faces Negative Online Campaign, Cyber Crime Complaint Lodged

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film, Family Star, hit theatres on April 5 but hasn't been met with much enthusiasm from viewers. Alongside the release, an official complaint has been made to the Madhapur Police Station here, suggesting that negative online campaigns may have hurt the movie's performance at the box office.

According to reports, the complaint alleges that there's been fake news and negativity spread about Vijay Deverakonda and Family Star. To address this, the police are actively tracking down the sources behind the alleged propaganda against Vijay and his latest release. Police have assured those involved that they'll take appropriate action in response.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time something like this has happened in Telugu film industry. Actor Vishwak Sen recently spoke out about similar issues surrounding his film, Gaami. Even director Prasanth Varma faced targeted criticism after the success of his film HanuMan.

Family Star is a Telugu movie centered around a family story, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. The film, directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju, includes Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajay Ghosh, and others. Gopi Sundar composed the music for Family Star.

The plot revolves around Govardhan, an ordinary man from a middle-class background, who finds his life changing when he meets Indu (played by Mrunal Thakur). Despite its star power and production, Family Star has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.