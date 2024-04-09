Family Star Box Office Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda- Mrunal Thakur's Flick Dips Further

Hyderabad: The Telugu family drama titled Family Star featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur hit theatres on Friday. The film since its release has been caught in a downward spiral. With mixed reviews from both the critics and the fans, the film in its four days at the box office saw its lowest earning on Monday.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Family Star earned a decent Rs 5.75 crore [Rs 5.55 crore in Telugu; Rs 20 lakh in Tamil] on the opening day, and Rs 3.45 crore [Rs 3.1 crore in Telugu; Rs 35 lakh in Tamil] on the second day. On the third day, Family Star's net revenue across all Indian languages was Rs 3.1 crore [Rs 2.75 crore in Telugu and Rs 35 lakh in Tamil]. Now, early estimates for the film according to the same portal hint at an all-time low for the family drama, minting only Rs 1.25 crore at the box office on Monday.

According to Sacnilk, Family Star has earned more than Rs 13 crore thus far. The film's total collections stand at Rs 13.55 crore for four days at the box office. On April 8, the Telugu version of the film had a 16.44% total occupancy rate.

The multilingual production (in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu) is bankrolled by Dil Raju. The film is helmed by Parasuram Petla, who has earlier worked with Vijay in the hit film Geetha Govindam. The film marks their second collaboration, while the first for Vijay and Mrunal together. Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, Rashmika Mandanna appears in the film as a cameo, with Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu in supporting parts.

The film rotates around Govardhan (played by Vijay), who is a dedicated family man. Despite living a normal life, he is not scared to initiate a fight to protect and defend his family's honour. His entire life changes when he meets Indhu (played by Mrunal) and falls in love with her.