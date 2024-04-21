Eyes Only for Each Other! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Storm Social Media with Their Mushy Pictures

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of the most admired couples from the Tamil film industry, often treat their fans with cherished moments they spend together. Offering a glimpse into their personal lives, the duo took to their respective social media handles on Sunday to share mushy pictures after attending a wedding in traditional attire. The couple stormed social media with their latest pictures from a wedding that they attended recently.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posted a series of images where they make for a stunning couple. While Nayanthara accompanied her images with two heart emojis, Vignesh shared the pictures with a mushy caption. Need we say, fans are drooling over the couple's latest images on social media.

In a string of pictures, Nayanthara is seen looking gorgeous in a lavender saree. The actor tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with flowers. A statement necklace and pair of danglers jazzed up her saree look, while a small bindi on her forehead added to her allure. On the other hand, Vignesh complemented her in white traditional attire.

On the work front, Nayanthara recently joined the cast of Nivin Pauly's new Malayalam movie, Dear Students. The upcoming film, directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, marks Nivin and Nayanthara's second collaboration after the 2019 romantic comedy Love Action Drama.

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year with Jawan and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. However, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food faced controversy and was removed from the OTT platform Netflix following complaints from various Hindu groups. The actor is all set to appear in upcoming Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.