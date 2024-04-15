Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Ring in Tamil and Malayali New Year with Twins Uyir and Ulag

Hyderabad: South superstar Nayanthara and her hubby Vignesh Shivan celebrated the Tamil and Malayali New Year (Vishu) at their Chennai home with their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag on Sunday. The couple posted a string of photos of themselves with their kids on their official Instagram handles. Vignesh and Nayanthara posed with their sons in traditional attires on the special day. The four looked like a happy family as they grinned for the camera.

Nayanthara and Vignesh wished everyone a happy Tamil New Year and Vishu on April 14 after sharing the pictures with their sons. Sharing the pictures, the Jawan actor wrote: "Happy Vishu and Happy Tamil new year😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻💥💥May God bless u all with lots of love n happiness." Friends and admirers showered the couple with affection in the comments section shortly after they shared the images.

Taking to the comment section, actor Siddharth dropped two heart-shaped emoticons for the couple. While Vignesh Shivan was dressed in a silk shirt and dhoti, Nayanthara was seen in the pictures sporting a white salwar kameez. Uyir and Ulag wore matching dhotis and pink shirts.

On the professional front, Nayanthara most recently starred in the contentious movie Annapoorani. The film was taken down from Netflix for offending Hindu sentiments. The actor has completed filming The Test, starring Sashikanth. The movie, which also stars Siddharth and Madhavan, is expected to have a big release later this year. Mannangatti Since 1960 is another project she is working on.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is currently busy directing Love Insurance Corporation, his forthcoming film. Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah play the main characters in the movie.