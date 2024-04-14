Nayanthara Comes on Board for Nivin Pauly Starrer Dear Students - Watch Announcement Video

Hyderabad: Actor Nivin Pauly, who works in the Malayalam film industry, earlier made an announcement for a movie called Dear Students. Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, both debutantes, have written and directed the movie. Now, in the latest development, Nayanthara has come on board for the film.

The makers shared a 'Nayanthara On-Board' motion poster of the movie Dear Students on their YouTube channel Pauly Jr. Pictures on Sunday. The creative video introduces Nayanthara as the female lead. The news has been met with enthusiasm by Nivin and Nayanthara's fans, who loved their chemistry in their debut project Love Action Drama.

Earlier, it was reported that Nayanthara was in talks with the filmmakers to portray the female protagonist. Now with the official confirmation, Nivin and Nayanthara are back after the success of their earlier film. Love Action Drama was directed by Dhyan Srinivasan.

Nayanthara is well-known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films and has had a number of hits to her credit. The actor made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which went on to break several box office records. The project proved to be a significant milestone in her career, elevating her position as a bankable star.

The actor recently completed 2 decades in the film industry. On the special occasion, Nayanthara expressed gratitude to her fans with a heartwarming post, which read: "This one goes out to YOU, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down."

For the unversed, Nayanthara made her acting debut in 2003 with a Malayalam film titled Manassinakkare. She then forayed into Tamil and Telugu cinema with Ayya and Lakshmi in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Some of her best works across industries are the female-driven flicks Anaamika, Maya, Kolamavu Kokila, Airaa, and Netrikann.