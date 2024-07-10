Controversy Hits Indian 2, Complaint Filed in Court Seeking Ban on Release of Kamal Haasan Starrer; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated film Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, gears up to hit the silver screens on July 12, a legal hurdle has emerged. Aasan Rajendran, a renowned martial arts instructor from Kerala, has filed a case against the film, seeking a ban on its release in both theatres and online platforms.

Rajendran, who teaches Varma Kalai (martial art from Kerala) at Madurai's HMS Colony, claims that he trained Kamal Haasan in the martial art form for the original film Indian, released in 1996. He alleges that the techniques he taught Haasan were used in the sequel without his permission. In his petition, Rajendran requests the court to ban the film's release, citing the failure of the filmmakers to obtain his consent for using his techniques.

The case was heard in the Madurai District court on July 9, where the judge granted the Indian 2 team a brief reprieve, pushing the hearing to July 11 to allow them time to respond to Rajendran's allegations. The film, a joint production of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, boasts an impressive cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, and Bobby Simhaa, among others in pivotal roles alongside Haasan.