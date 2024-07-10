ETV Bharat / entertainment

Controversy Hits Indian 2, Complaint Filed in Court Seeking Ban on Release of Kamal Haasan Starrer; Deets Inside

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The upcoming movie Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 12. However, a case has been filed by martial arts expert Aasan Rajendran, seeking to ban the release of the film.

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Starrer Faces Legal Battle Over Use of Varma Kalai Techniques
Case against Indian 2 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated film Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, gears up to hit the silver screens on July 12, a legal hurdle has emerged. Aasan Rajendran, a renowned martial arts instructor from Kerala, has filed a case against the film, seeking a ban on its release in both theatres and online platforms.

Rajendran, who teaches Varma Kalai (martial art from Kerala) at Madurai's HMS Colony, claims that he trained Kamal Haasan in the martial art form for the original film Indian, released in 1996. He alleges that the techniques he taught Haasan were used in the sequel without his permission. In his petition, Rajendran requests the court to ban the film's release, citing the failure of the filmmakers to obtain his consent for using his techniques.

The case was heard in the Madurai District court on July 9, where the judge granted the Indian 2 team a brief reprieve, pushing the hearing to July 11 to allow them time to respond to Rajendran's allegations. The film, a joint production of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, boasts an impressive cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, and Bobby Simhaa, among others in pivotal roles alongside Haasan.

READ MORE

  1. Release Clash Intensifies As Sarfira Makers Open Advance Bookings Right After Indian 2 Pre-sales Go Live Across India
  2. 2 Days Ahead of Release, Advance Booking for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Kickstarts Across India, Pre-sales Soar in US
  3. Siddharth Clarifies Stance on Actor's Social Responsibility Amid Controversy, Supports Telangana CM's Anti-Drug Drive

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated film Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, gears up to hit the silver screens on July 12, a legal hurdle has emerged. Aasan Rajendran, a renowned martial arts instructor from Kerala, has filed a case against the film, seeking a ban on its release in both theatres and online platforms.

Rajendran, who teaches Varma Kalai (martial art from Kerala) at Madurai's HMS Colony, claims that he trained Kamal Haasan in the martial art form for the original film Indian, released in 1996. He alleges that the techniques he taught Haasan were used in the sequel without his permission. In his petition, Rajendran requests the court to ban the film's release, citing the failure of the filmmakers to obtain his consent for using his techniques.

The case was heard in the Madurai District court on July 9, where the judge granted the Indian 2 team a brief reprieve, pushing the hearing to July 11 to allow them time to respond to Rajendran's allegations. The film, a joint production of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, boasts an impressive cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, and Bobby Simhaa, among others in pivotal roles alongside Haasan.

READ MORE

  1. Release Clash Intensifies As Sarfira Makers Open Advance Bookings Right After Indian 2 Pre-sales Go Live Across India
  2. 2 Days Ahead of Release, Advance Booking for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Kickstarts Across India, Pre-sales Soar in US
  3. Siddharth Clarifies Stance on Actor's Social Responsibility Amid Controversy, Supports Telangana CM's Anti-Drug Drive

TAGGED:

INDIAN 2 VARMA KALAI CASEKAMAL HAASANINDIAN 2INDIAN 2 FILM BAN CASEINDIAN 2 FILM MARTIAL ARTS CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.