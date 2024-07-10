2 Days Ahead of Release, Advance Booking for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Kickstarts Across India, Pre-sales Soar in US

Hyderabad: As the countdown begins for the much-awaited release of director Shankar's Indian 2 on July 12, veteran actor Kamal Haasan is poised to take centre stage. Right after the success of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Haasan is now gearing up to don the vigilante mantle in this highly anticipated sequel. With the release date fast approaching, the buzz surrounding Indian 2 is reaching a fever pitch, not only in the United States of America, where advance booking opened 10 days ago but also in India, where tickets went on sale just last night.

Just two days before its release, the movie generated an impressive $301,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in ticket sales, with nearly 14,000 tickets sold. In the next 24 hours, the film experienced a significant surge, with an additional 4,000 tickets sold, indicating a strong buzz. Industry insiders predict that Indian 2 will rake in a substantial $600,000 on its premiere day across the US and Canada. Meanwhile, in India, the advance booking for Indian 2 has gotten off to a flying start, with over 98000 tickets sold and collecting a total of Rs 1.66 crore for its nearly 2100 shows.

This sequel to Shankar's 1997 blockbuster Indian, has been expanded into a trilogy, with the third instalment slated for release next year. Interestingly, during the editing process, Shankar realised that the second part had substantial scope, leading him to split it into two films. The star-studded cast of Indian 2 includes Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah. While A R Rahman composed the original music, Anirudh took over the reins for this instalment.