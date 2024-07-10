Release Clash Intensifies As Sarfira Makers Open Advance Bookings Right After Indian 2 Pre-sales Go Live Across India

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar has been a stalwart of Hindi Cinema for nearly three decades, but the actor has recently faced a slump in his career. His latest films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and Selfiee, have failed to impress audiences at the box office. However, Kumar is gearing up to bounce back with his latest venture, Sarfira, a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film is slated to release on July 12, coinciding with the release of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, leading to a box office clash.

On Wednesday, Kumar took to Instagram to share a poster of Sarfira, announcing that advance booking for the film is now open. In the caption, he expressed his excitement, stating, "It's time to witness a crazy dream take flight on the big screens! Advance Booking Now Open!! Link in bio. #Sarfira landing in cinemas this Friday." The film tells the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath, the founder of India's first low-cost airline, and his remarkable journey that revolutionised Indian aviation.

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original, boasts an impressive cast, including Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas, with a special appearance by Suriya. Despite the lukewarm response to Kumar's recent films, the promotion of Sarfira has been relatively subdued, with only a few events held across the country.

Although the film has received positive reviews, audience enthusiasm remains muted. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the advance booking for Sarfira has sold around 2700 tickets for its over 800 shows, earning a modest Rs 4.8 lakh. However, given Kumar's immense popularity, the film is expected to gain momentum in the coming days.