Thangalaan Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes on Intense Leader's Role, Malavika Mohanan Looks Intriguingly Powerful

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Chiyaan Vikram, as the trailer of his highly anticipated film, Thangalaan, has been released on Wednesday. Despite facing numerous delays since the unveiling of its teaser and first-look posters, the movie's trailer has generated immense excitement. Thangalaan is a historical action drama that tells the story of a fearless tribal leader who dares to fight the British colonisation of his land in the Kolar Gold Fields region.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into an era marked by tyranny, bravery, and conquest, with Chiyaan Vikram exuding a fierce intensity in his lead role. In the trailer, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen in a raw and fierce avatar as he courageously fights against enemies. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen playing an intriguingly powerful role.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between the director and music composer GV Prakash Kumar on the film's soundtrack. The movie has been jointly produced by Studio Green and Jio Studios, under the banners of KE Gnanavel Raja and Jyoti Deshpande.

Initially slated for a January 2024 release, Thangalaan has faced multiple postponements due to unforeseen circumstances. However, according to the latest reports, the film is now set to hit theatres on August 15 in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Although an official announcement is still pending, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this epic drama.