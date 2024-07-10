ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thangalaan Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes on Intense Leader's Role, Malavika Mohanan Looks Intriguingly Powerful

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated film Thangalaan has been released on Wednesday. This historical action drama also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Malavika Mohanan.

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan Trailer Is Out
Thangalaan Film Poster (Photo: X/Thangalaan)

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Chiyaan Vikram, as the trailer of his highly anticipated film, Thangalaan, has been released on Wednesday. Despite facing numerous delays since the unveiling of its teaser and first-look posters, the movie's trailer has generated immense excitement. Thangalaan is a historical action drama that tells the story of a fearless tribal leader who dares to fight the British colonisation of his land in the Kolar Gold Fields region.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into an era marked by tyranny, bravery, and conquest, with Chiyaan Vikram exuding a fierce intensity in his lead role. In the trailer, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen in a raw and fierce avatar as he courageously fights against enemies. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen playing an intriguingly powerful role.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between the director and music composer GV Prakash Kumar on the film's soundtrack. The movie has been jointly produced by Studio Green and Jio Studios, under the banners of KE Gnanavel Raja and Jyoti Deshpande.

Initially slated for a January 2024 release, Thangalaan has faced multiple postponements due to unforeseen circumstances. However, according to the latest reports, the film is now set to hit theatres on August 15 in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Although an official announcement is still pending, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this epic drama.

READ MORE

  1. Chiyaan Vikram Fans, Rejoice! Here's When the Much-waited Thangalaan Trailer Will Drop
  2. On Vikram's Birthday, Thangalaan Makers Drop 'Fiery yet Beautiful' Tribute
  3. Thangalaan teaser: Vikram is unswerving leader as the 'son of gold' in intriguing glimpse from Pa Ranjith film

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Chiyaan Vikram, as the trailer of his highly anticipated film, Thangalaan, has been released on Wednesday. Despite facing numerous delays since the unveiling of its teaser and first-look posters, the movie's trailer has generated immense excitement. Thangalaan is a historical action drama that tells the story of a fearless tribal leader who dares to fight the British colonisation of his land in the Kolar Gold Fields region.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into an era marked by tyranny, bravery, and conquest, with Chiyaan Vikram exuding a fierce intensity in his lead role. In the trailer, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen in a raw and fierce avatar as he courageously fights against enemies. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen playing an intriguingly powerful role.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan marks the first collaboration between the director and music composer GV Prakash Kumar on the film's soundtrack. The movie has been jointly produced by Studio Green and Jio Studios, under the banners of KE Gnanavel Raja and Jyoti Deshpande.

Initially slated for a January 2024 release, Thangalaan has faced multiple postponements due to unforeseen circumstances. However, according to the latest reports, the film is now set to hit theatres on August 15 in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Although an official announcement is still pending, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this epic drama.

READ MORE

  1. Chiyaan Vikram Fans, Rejoice! Here's When the Much-waited Thangalaan Trailer Will Drop
  2. On Vikram's Birthday, Thangalaan Makers Drop 'Fiery yet Beautiful' Tribute
  3. Thangalaan teaser: Vikram is unswerving leader as the 'son of gold' in intriguing glimpse from Pa Ranjith film
Last Updated : 21 hours ago

TAGGED:

CHIYAAN VIKRAMTHANGALAANTHANGALAAN RELEASE DATEMALAVIKA MOHANANTHANGALAAN TRAILER OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.