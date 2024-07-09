ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiyaan Vikram Fans, Rejoice! Here's When the Much-waited Thangalaan Trailer Will Drop

The trailer of the upcoming film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith, is set to be released on July 10. A new poster featuring Vikram was shared by the film's makers on social media.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming action drama Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, have finally announced the release date of the film's trailer. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, the trailer is scheduled to be released on July 10. Reports have indicated that Thangalaan is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in August, although an official statement is still pending.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the film's makers unveiled a new poster of Thangalaan along with the trailer release date. In the poster, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen amidst a group of fellow workers at the Kolar Gold Fields. The caption of the post read, "An era of tyranny, valour and conquests. #Thangalaan Trailer all set to release on July 10th."

Initially slated for a January 2024 release, Thangalaan faced multiple delays before settling on August 15 as the new release date, as per the latest reports. It is expected that the release date will be officially announced alongside the trailer launch.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios, Studio Green, and Neelam Productions, Thangalaan promises to be a captivating historical action drama, with Chiyaan Vikram taking on the titular role. The ensemble cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Arjun Anbudan, and Sampath Ram in supporting roles.

The narrative unfolds in the backdrop of Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields, focusing on a tribal leader's resistance against the British colonial forces aiming to exploit their lands for gold mining. The film's technical crew comprises composer GV Prakash Kumar, editor Selva RK, and cinematographer Kishor Kumar, aiming to bring a visually stunning and emotionally engaging cinematic experience to the audience.

