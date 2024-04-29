Cannes 2024: Restored Version of Shyam Benegal's Manthan to Premiere at Film Festival

Hyderabad: The restored version of Manthan, a 1976 feature film directed by Shyam Benegal, will be screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May. This movie tells the story of the trailblasing milk cooperative movement led by Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of India's White Revolution. The film was produced by five lakh dairy farmers of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

The film's production was a remarkable example of a community-driven initiative, with five lakh dairy farmers contributing Rs 2 each to fund its production cost of Rs 10 lakh. This crowd-sourced approach makes Manthan a trailblazer in Indian cinema, paving the way for socially relevant narratives.

Marking a milestone in its golden jubilee celebrations, the GCMMF has collaborated with the Film Heritage Foundation to restore Manthan in 4K. The GCMMF stated, "To commemorate the milestone, the federation joined hands with the Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, to restore Manthan in 4K. The 4K restoration of Manthan has been selected for the official red-carpet world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in May. Manthan is the only Indian film to be selected under the Cannes Classic section of the festival this year."

The film's narrative revolves around the triumphs and struggles of a small group of poor farmers who unite to form a dairy cooperative to transform their economic conditions. This poignant story has had a profound impact on the dairy cooperative movement, according to GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, and Amrish Puri, Manthan's significance extends beyond its cinematic appeal, as it showcases the transformative power of community-driven initiatives.

This iconic film has garnered numerous accolades, including the 1977 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay for Vijay Tendulkar. It was also India's submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1976. At Cannes 2024, Manthan will be screened alongside other notable films, including Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, Sandhya Suri's Santosh, Mita Vashisht's The Shameless, and Maisam Ali's In Retreat.