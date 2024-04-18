Cannes 2024: Young Filmmakers, Maximise Your Fest Experience with 5 Pro Tips from Guneet Monga

Hyderabad: Ahead of the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival, film producer Guneet Monga discusses the allure of film festivals, emphasising their 'magical' and 'exciting' atmosphere, particularly for aspiring young filmmakers and producers. The producer took to her social media handle and posted a picture with a caption outlining her top five must-dos for making the most of the film festival experience at Cannes 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Guneet Monga wrote, "Film festivals are some of the most magical and exciting places to be, especially as a young filmmaker/producer. I brought “The Lunchbox” to Cannes. The film was only made possible after I attended the Producer’s breakfast and learned about the treaty between France and India (sic)."

She further wrote, "There is so much potential in these networks. So, here are my Cannes 2024 top five must-dos to ensure you make the most of your film festival journey."

1) Attend the Producers Breakfast: If you are a producer travelling to Cannes, try arriving early by 7 am, and figure out where the producers are going to gather. It's a great place to talk about co-production treaties and markets and get mentored by some of the top producers in the global film fraternity.

2) Come as a student of cinema: Queue up in lines and celebrate world cinema. Watching films with like-minded people can be an exceptionally enriching experience. I have had meetings and discussions at the cinema at 3 am in Cannes and they've been so refreshing and exciting - I could go on and on. I never get exhausted.

3) Open all the doors and speak to everyone: Engage with peers and industry leaders at film festivals. One conversation could alter your trajectory. Voice your passion for projects to anyone who listens. Persist in pitching despite rejections. Even without resources, be a walking advertisement for your work. Maximise visibility at festivals by any means necessary.

4) Research: Book the cheapest AirBnb that is closer to your destination a the festival so that you save the time and cost of commuting. I once made a mistake of booking a cheap Airbnb far away from the main festival spot and that wasn’t the right thing to do.

5) Have your 30-second pitch ready: You never know which interaction is going to lead to your next project. So always remember you’re not only representing yourself at Cannes but also the future potential of everything you hope to achieve. Along the way, you’ll be sure to find others with similar dreams or those who dare to dream with you."

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place on May 14 to 25, 2024.