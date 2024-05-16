ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Makes Historic Debut at 77th Edition of Film Festival

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Cannes 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Makes Historic Debut at 77th Edition of Film Festival
An official delegation from Jammu & Kashmir participates in the Cannes Film Festival for the first time

An official delegation from Jammu & Kashmir participates in the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, inaugurating the Jammu and Kashmir Booth at the Cannes Film Market to showcase the region's cinematic culture and landscapes, alongside launching the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, 2024.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): For the first time, an official delegation from Jammu and Kashmir participated in the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for the region. The Jammu and Kashmir booth, situated in the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film), was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The inauguration event attracted dignitaries from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Development Corporation, and notable figures from both Indian and international cinema.

Cannes 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Makes Historic Debut at 77th Edition of Film Festival
An official delegation from Jammu & Kashmir participates in the Cannes Film Festival for the first time (Photo: Directorate of Information and Public Relations - J&K)

Rehana Batul, Secretary of Information for Jammu and Kashmir, and Jatin Kishore, Director of Information and Public Relations, represented the region at the prestigious festival. Their mission is to showcase Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cinematic culture and stunning landscapes to a global audience, promoting the region as a prime destination for filmmakers. The Cannes Film Market serves as a strategic platform to launch the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, 2024, which offers attractive incentives for film producers.

The government recently granted industry status to filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing support with single-window permissions and dedicated nodal officers available round-the-clock. The new policy includes significant financial incentives and a Local Talent Directory to boost the region's film industry.

Cannes 2024: Jammu & Kashmir Makes Historic Debut at 77th Edition of Film Festival
An official delegation from Jammu & Kashmir participates in the Cannes Film Festival for the first time (Photo: Directorate of Information and Public Relations - J&K)

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a resurgence in filmmaking in recent years with over 300 films and documentaries shot in the area. This resurgence signals a cultural revitalisation and a positive shift in the entertainment landscape after decades of decline. The presence of the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at Cannes highlights the region's diverse cinematic offerings and breathtaking locations, providing a valuable opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to explore its potential for cinematic productions.

