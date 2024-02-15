Bramayugam X Review: Mammootty Gets Shoutout for His 'Crazy' and 'Deadly' Performance

Hyderabad: The recently released film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead, has been the subject of discussion since it was announced. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for the acclaimed film Bhoothakaalam, this horror thriller boasts a talented cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amanda Liz, among others.

Shot entirely in black and white, Bramayugam captures the essence of a specific time period. Although the news of this artistic choice received mixed responses in the first place, later it seems to have resonated well with the audience.

After watching Bramayugam, the viewers took to social media to share their on the film. As expected, Mammootty's performance and commanding presence on screen received praise in most reviews. Additionally, the film's music, artwork, cinematography, and editing were commended. Specific mention was made of Arjun Ashokan's exceptional performance, arguably his best to date.

A netizen even compared Rahul Sadasivan to Hollywood director Jordan Peele, emphasizing both filmmakers' shared passion for horror films. Another user wrote, "#Bramayugam - Technically well-crafted film backed up by stunning performances from Mammootty, Arjun & Sidharth. Both halves worked out well & 2nd half stands above the first. Technical expertise is just outstanding & sound design & bgm need special mention. MASTER- PIECE."

The film marks Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan's first collaboration. Set in pre-modern Kerala, the film revolves around Kodumon Potti, an old feudal lord known for practicing black magic. The narrative unfolds within the confines of the Zamindar's mansion as unexpected events occur. Produced by YNot Studios in collaboration with Night Shift Studios, Bramayugam's background score has been composed by Christo Xavier. Shehnad Jalal handled the camera work, and Shafique Mohammed Ali took charge of the editing process.