Bramayugam Trailer: Mammootty's Menacing Act Draws Social Media Praise and Tumbbad Comparisons

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Bramayugam Trailer, Mammootty

The trailer for Bramayugam has garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with many drawing parallels to the acclaimed film Tumbbad. Mammootty's chilling performance captivates in the Bramayugam trailer, leaving viewers intrigued by the film's dark atmosphere. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam is all set to hit the big screens on February 15 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Hyderabad: The trailer for Bramayugam has caught the attention of netizens, drawing comparisons to the acclaimed film Tumbbad. Mammootty, known for his versatility, transitions seamlessly from his role of a vulnerable Mathew in Kaathal – The Core to the menacing Kunjamon Potti in this horror flick directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The trailer, released recently, promises a dark and eerie experience, reminiscent of playing a suspenseful game of dice where everything hangs on luck.

Shot in black-and-white, Bramayugam trailer captivates with Mammootty's chilling performance and ends with a haunting laughter, leaving viewers intrigued. Set in the worsened era of Kaliyugam, or Bramayugam, the film is praised for its resemblance to the atmospheric folk horror of Tumbbad.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Social media buzzed with praises for Mammootty's portrayal and speculations on the film's potential to match or surpass Tumbbad. Fans anticipate a cinematic treat, with some drawing parallels and others expressing hopes for another masterpiece.

Reactions to the trailer flooded social media, with fans expressing excitement and drawing comparisons to Tumbbad. One user wrote, "#Mammootty's #Bramayugam Something Crazy and Mind-blowing like Tumbbad. Timeloop Dialogues, That last scary Expression woww just Age of madness things This is totally Cinema🔥🔥."

Another chimed in, "This is gonna beat Tumbbad's epic storyline and storytelling for sure mark my Words." Others hoped for Bramayugam to be "as good as Tumbbad," while some hailed it as "Another masterpiece like Tumbbad." Overall, the anticipation for Bramayugam is palpable, with viewers eagerly awaiting its release.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The true extent of the similarities and differences between Tumbbad and Bramayugam will only be revealed upon the film's release on February 15. With a U/A certificate from the CBFC and runtime of 139.42 minutes, the multilingual film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Bramayugam synopsis on IMDb teases a gripping narrative set in the dark ages of Kerala, revolving around Thevan, a folk singer whose encounter with slavery leads to a discovery altering his destiny.

Crafted with dialogues by TD Ramakrishnan, Bramayugam promises an immersive experience. Alongside Mammootty, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in key roles.

Read More

  1. Mammootty's wit shines as he responds to a query about most anticipated Mohanlal film
  2. Mammootty's film with Vysakh goes on floors, superstar unveils title poster
  3. Viral alert! Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh re-imagined with deep fake technology in Godfather scene

TAGGED:

MammoottyBramayugam TrailerTumbbadMammootty Upcoming Films

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.