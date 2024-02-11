Bramayugam Trailer: Mammootty's Menacing Act Draws Social Media Praise and Tumbbad Comparisons

Hyderabad: The trailer for Bramayugam has caught the attention of netizens, drawing comparisons to the acclaimed film Tumbbad. Mammootty, known for his versatility, transitions seamlessly from his role of a vulnerable Mathew in Kaathal – The Core to the menacing Kunjamon Potti in this horror flick directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The trailer, released recently, promises a dark and eerie experience, reminiscent of playing a suspenseful game of dice where everything hangs on luck.

Shot in black-and-white, Bramayugam trailer captivates with Mammootty's chilling performance and ends with a haunting laughter, leaving viewers intrigued. Set in the worsened era of Kaliyugam, or Bramayugam, the film is praised for its resemblance to the atmospheric folk horror of Tumbbad.

Social media buzzed with praises for Mammootty's portrayal and speculations on the film's potential to match or surpass Tumbbad. Fans anticipate a cinematic treat, with some drawing parallels and others expressing hopes for another masterpiece.

Reactions to the trailer flooded social media, with fans expressing excitement and drawing comparisons to Tumbbad. One user wrote, "#Mammootty's #Bramayugam Something Crazy and Mind-blowing like Tumbbad. Timeloop Dialogues, That last scary Expression woww just Age of madness things This is totally Cinema🔥🔥."

Another chimed in, "This is gonna beat Tumbbad's epic storyline and storytelling for sure mark my Words." Others hoped for Bramayugam to be "as good as Tumbbad," while some hailed it as "Another masterpiece like Tumbbad." Overall, the anticipation for Bramayugam is palpable, with viewers eagerly awaiting its release.

The true extent of the similarities and differences between Tumbbad and Bramayugam will only be revealed upon the film's release on February 15. With a U/A certificate from the CBFC and runtime of 139.42 minutes, the multilingual film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Bramayugam synopsis on IMDb teases a gripping narrative set in the dark ages of Kerala, revolving around Thevan, a folk singer whose encounter with slavery leads to a discovery altering his destiny.

Crafted with dialogues by TD Ramakrishnan, Bramayugam promises an immersive experience. Alongside Mammootty, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in key roles.