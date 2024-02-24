Bramayugam Box Office Day 9: Mammootty's Flick Sees over 27% Growth, Mints Rs 1.15 Crore

Hyderabad: The critically acclaimed horror movie Bramayugam starring superstar Mammootty, restored its success on Friday by generating a net income of Rs 1.19 crore at the domestic box office. The film garnered a mere Rs 3.1 crore on its opening day, but has since then shown remarkable strength, fueled by positive feedback propelling its success at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned a total collection of Rs 17.85 crore in its first weekend. However, by the eighth day, the film experienced a decline in earnings, registering only Rs 0.9 crore due to the release of new Malayalam movies.

By the ninth day, the film's earnings spiked by over 27 per cent compared to the previous day. Bramayugam rebounded by amassing Rs 1.15 crore, contributing to its overall net collection in India amounting to Rs 19 crore. The movie continues to thrive not only across Kerala but also in other southern Indian states.

Bangalore recorded an impressive occupancy rate of 46.75 per cent, while Kochi maintained an overall occupancy rate of 37.25 per cent. The narrative of director Rahul Sadasivan's Bramayugam unfolds in Kerala's historical dark era, focusing on the horror genre.

In addition to Mammootty, the film showcases Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, and Amalda Liz in pivotal roles. Acclaimed Malayalam author TD Ramakrishnan, renowned for the novel 'Francis Itty Cora', contributes as the dialogue writer for the movie.

Shehnad Jalal serves as the cinematographer, with Christo Xavier composing the original soundtrack, and Shafique Mohammed Ali overseeing editing duties. Bramayugam is jointly produced by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios.