Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty Starrer Steady in India, Global Gross Hit Rs 34 Cr

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 6, Mammootty

Mammootty's latest release Bramayugam continues to maintain its momentum at the box office after hitting the big screens on February 15. The global gross of the film helmed by Rahul Sadasivan has hit Rs 34 crore, read on to know how the film fared at the domestic box office on day 6.

Hyderabad: Following an impressive opening, Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Mammootty, continues to draw audiences even on weekdays. Riding high on the positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the film is enjoying audience's attention, especially in Mammotty's home state, Kerala.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Tuesday, the film earned around Rs 1.4 crore in India, just slightly lower than the previous day's earnings, totaling Rs 15.8 crore domestically. Globally, the horror thriller has grossed Rs 34.05 crore after 6-day run in cinemas.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The movie's performance in Kerala shows promise, with an overall occupancy of 23.60%, increasing steadily throughout the day. In Kerala alone, it earned Rs 1.06 crore on the sixth day, with an occupancy rate of 31.35% across 768 shows.

Bramayugam has been consistently performing better than Mammootty’s previous film, Kaathal – The Core, and director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban in the domestic market. While Kaathal only collected Rs 60 lakh in India on its first Tuesday in theaters, Malaikottai Vaaliban raked in just Rs 44 lakh.

In this horror thriller, Mammootty delivers an exceptional performance, showcasing a darker side of himself like never before. Bramayugam, which premiered on February 15 and is currently running in theaters, will also become available on the streaming platform in 6 to 8 weeks from its release date. Bramayugam's OTT rights are said to be acquired by Sony Liv. The film is jointly bankrolled by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

Read More

  1. Bramayugam X Review: Mammootty Gets Shoutout for His 'Crazy' and 'Deadly' Performance
  2. Bramayugam Controversy: All You Need to Know About the Mammootty Starrer and Why Is It Making Waves
  3. KRG07: Anjali Menon to Make Tamil Debut with a Heartfelt Love and Life Tale, Film Goes on Floors

TAGGED:

Bramayugam Box Office CollectionMammootyBramayugam MovieRahul Sadasivan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.