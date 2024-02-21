Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty Starrer Steady in India, Global Gross Hit Rs 34 Cr

Hyderabad: Following an impressive opening, Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Mammootty, continues to draw audiences even on weekdays. Riding high on the positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the film is enjoying audience's attention, especially in Mammotty's home state, Kerala.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Tuesday, the film earned around Rs 1.4 crore in India, just slightly lower than the previous day's earnings, totaling Rs 15.8 crore domestically. Globally, the horror thriller has grossed Rs 34.05 crore after 6-day run in cinemas.

The movie's performance in Kerala shows promise, with an overall occupancy of 23.60%, increasing steadily throughout the day. In Kerala alone, it earned Rs 1.06 crore on the sixth day, with an occupancy rate of 31.35% across 768 shows.

Bramayugam has been consistently performing better than Mammootty’s previous film, Kaathal – The Core, and director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban in the domestic market. While Kaathal only collected Rs 60 lakh in India on its first Tuesday in theaters, Malaikottai Vaaliban raked in just Rs 44 lakh.

In this horror thriller, Mammootty delivers an exceptional performance, showcasing a darker side of himself like never before. Bramayugam, which premiered on February 15 and is currently running in theaters, will also become available on the streaming platform in 6 to 8 weeks from its release date. Bramayugam's OTT rights are said to be acquired by Sony Liv. The film is jointly bankrolled by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.