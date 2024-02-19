Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 4: Mammootty's Film Grows by 14%, Sunday Outshines Opening Day

Hyderabad: On its fourth day in theaters, superstar Mammootty's latest release Bramayugam saw a significant increase in its box office earnings, surpassing its opening day numbers. Thanks to the positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the film helmed by Rahul Sadasivan had its highest collection on Sunday, crossing the Rs 10 crore mark domestically. The movie's earnings increased by over 16.42% compared to the previous day.

Sunday proved to be particularly lucrative for Bramayugam, with early estimates suggesting it earned Rs 3.9 crore, nearly Rs 55 lakh more than Saturday's earnings. This brings the film's total collection in India to Rs 12.80 crore, compared to its Rs 3.1 crore opening day earnings.

The movie enjoyed a good occupancy rate throughout Sunday in the Malayalam market, starting at 56.75% during morning shows and steadily increasing to 78.68% during evening screenings, with a slight dip to 63.20% during night shows. Globally, Bramayugam has grossed Rs 22 crore so far.

In Kerala specifically, the film earned Rs 2.7 crore on Sunday, with 1,77,756 admissions across 855 shows, achieving an overall occupancy rate of 72.71%.

Bramayugam has surpassed Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban in opening weekend earnings, reaching Rs 22 crore worldwide. While it had a lower opening day collection compared to Malaikottai Vaaliban, it has performed better in the subsequent days. Malaikottai Vaaliban managed only Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.25 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Additionally, Bramayugam has outperformed Mammootty's previous film, Kaathal – The Core, which earned Rs 5.65 crore in the first four days domestically.