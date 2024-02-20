Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty Starrer Continues Its Spell, Mints Rs 33 Cr so Far

Hyderabad: Mammootty's latest release, Bramayugam, continued its successful streak on its fifth day, passing the crucial Monday test According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-thriller managed to maintain strong numbers, earning Rs 1.65 crore in India on its first Monday, showing a drop of less than 50 percent from its opening day earnings of Rs 3.1 crore.

After its four-day extended weekend, the film's total earnings in India reached Rs 14.40 crore, with Sunday being its highest-grossing day at Rs 3.85 crore. The film's success wasn't limited to India; it also performed well overseas, grossing Rs 15.1 crore domestically and an impressive Rs 16 crore internationally, bringing its total global earnings to over Rs 33 crore.

Bramayugam found particular success in Kottayam, where it had a 54 percent occupancy rate on Monday. It also held strong in Mumbai and the Delhi-NCR regions, with occupancy rates of 20 and 21 percent, respectively.

Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his work on the 2022 horror film Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam features a cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. The film received widespread acclaim upon its release on February 15.

Following positive reception, Sithara Entertainments has decided to release Bramayugam in the Telugu states. Hence ending the anticipation of Telugu audiences to experience the critically acclaimed film in their language from February 23 onwards.

Following a successful 2023 with films like Kaathal – The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty is receiving praise for his portrayal of a negative character in Bramayugam. The 72-year-old delves deep into the dark facets of his character, showcasing his versatility in portraying complex, layered roles with shades of grey.