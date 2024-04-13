BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 2: Akshay-Tiger Starrer Steals Spotlight, Ajay's Flick Trails Behind

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, dominates the box office with strong opening numbers, outperforming Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which had a slower start and lower occupancy rates. On the second day as well, Akshay and Tiger starrer has outperformed Ajay's movie.

Hyderabad: Two big movies, Ajay Devgn's sports biographical drama Maidaan and Ali Abbas Zafar's high-budget action entertainer featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, hit the theatres this Eid, leading to a box office clash. Currently, the box office performance shows that Akshay and Tiger's film is outshining Ajay's sports drama.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Maidaan had a slow start at the box office on day 1, earning Rs 7.1 crore net in India. On the following day, Maidaan brought in an estimated Rs 2.75 crore net, bringing its total collection to Rs 9.85 crore across all languages. In contrast, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a strong opening day, collecting Rs 15.65 crore in India. The film continued its success on day 2, adding an estimated Rs 7 crore net to reach a total of Rs 22.65 crore at the Indian box office.

The Hindi Occupancy for Maidaan on April 12 was 8.81 per cent, significantly lower than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which had an occupancy of 15.54 per cent on the same day.

The Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan portrays Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering commitment to football, a source of national pride for India. Ajay Devgn embodies the role of Rahim, with the musical score composed by AR Rahman. The film emphasises themes of perseverance and belief as Ajay's character builds and nurtures a formidable football team against all odds.

Conversely, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in dynamic roles, presenting a stylish and action-packed narrative. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the main antagonist, and other cast members include Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in this action thriller film.

