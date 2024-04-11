Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay-Tiger's Film Struggles to Gain Traction on Opening Day

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, hit the silver screen today, April 11. Despite boasting a star-studded cast and a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, this year's Eid release has not yet generated the expected excitement typically associated with festive movie releases. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film promises viewers an electrifying dose of action with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portraying the roles of Indian Army officers; however, its performance at the box office had a sluggish start.

As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, this action-packed thriller kicked off with just Rs 3.29 crore at the domestic box office, which is considered quite low given the film's reported budget.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

At a recent press conference, Akshay Kumar hailed the movie as the most outstanding action film produced in the country, stating to a newswire that throughout his 33-year career in the industry, he has worked on numerous action films; however, he confidently declared that this particular project was the pinnacle of his cinematic journey. He stated that it stands as the ultimate action film ever created in India.

Written and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, a diverse array of authentic weaponry such as Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235, Oshkoshes, Military trucks, Humvees, Military Land Rovers, ATVs, and tanks are user in the flick. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie also includes performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in both 3D and IMAX formats.

READ MORE