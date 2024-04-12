Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Day 1: Akshay-Tiger's Big Budget Film Opens with Mediocre Collections

Hyderabad: The film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the lead opened in theatres on Thursday. Considering the excitement surrounding the movie and its star cast, its first-day box office receipts failed to meet the expectations. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office debut in India was lukewarm.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

As per Sacnilk, the film made Rs 15.5 crore nett across all languages. In addition, the movie had a 29.30% Hindi occupancy rate on Thursday. Despite being the second-biggest opener of the year after the Hrithik Roshan film Fighter, which took in Rs 24.6 crore on its first day, it appears insignificant when compared to the incredible hits that the Hindi film industry witnessed in 2023. For the unversed, the largest opening of 2023, Jawan, made its debut with Rs 75 crore.

However, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did surpass the first-day receipts of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which brought in Rs 15.21 crore. Additionally, it earned more on the first day than the Rs 10.28 crore opening weekend of the Kareena Kapoor film Crew. Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which debuted at the box office to an equally disappointing Rs 7.1 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Talking about BMCM, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in key parts. The film is bankrolled by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, and is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 300 crore. The film takes its title from the 1998 original, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead. However, other than sharing a title, the two films are completely unrelated.

Bade Miyan Chote Miya has been filmed in several interesting places, including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. The grandeur and visually striking aesthetics of this pan-Indian film have been the key highlights of the film. Talking about the plot, Tiger and Akshay play two elite soldiers on a mission pulling out death-defying stunts.