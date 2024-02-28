Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song Mast Malang Jhoom: Sonakshi Joins Akshay-Tiger for a Peppy Dance Number

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is generating excitement as its release date draws near. After an action-packed teaser and title track, the makes have now dropped Mast Malang Jhoom featuring Akshay, Tiger and Sonakshi Sinha. serving as a

In the lively party anthem, we witness Akshay and Tiger showcasing their dance moves to the energetic beats. The song is crooned by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh & Nikhita Gandhi. Composed by Vishal, Mast Malang Jhoom is penned by Irshad Kamil , and the choreography is by Bosco Ceaser.

Towards the end of the video, we catch a glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a significant role in the movie, marking her first appearance in the action-packed thriller.

On a related note, during a promotional event in Lucknow, Akshay and Tiger captivated the audience with live stunts, causing a frenzy among the massive crowd, leading to a chaotic situation briefly interrupting the event. Apologizing for the delay, Tiger Shroff expressed his enthusiasm for experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of Lucknow, labeling it as his most exhilarating moment yet.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for release on Eid 2024. Filmed across various locations like Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this movie has garnered attention for its grand production scale and Hollywood-style visuals.

Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a compelling antagonistic role, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. Recently, the official teaser of the movie was unveiled, receiving positive feedback from fans.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Ajay Devgn's sports drama film Maidaan.