BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 3: Akshay's Film Breaches Rs 30 Cr Mark, Ajay's Flick at 15 Cr

Hyderabad: Two of Bollywood's highly anticipated movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clashed at the box office on April 11, coinciding with the festival of Eid. Despite being a holiday release, both films started with a lukewarm response at the theatre. Read on to how much Akshay and Ajay's films made on day 3 at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's actioner has been performing quite decently despite the clash. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan grossed Rs 15.65 crore net on its first day of release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Of these, Rs 15.5 crore were made in Hindi alone. The film witnessed a steep fall on its second day making nearly half of what was earned by the action drama on the opening day, bringing in Rs 7.6 crore.

According to a report from Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film showed some improvement on Saturday and made an estimated Rs 8.5 crore nett on day three in India. With this, the action movie brought in an estimated Rs 31.75 crore nett in India in just three days, according to the portal. Apart from Akshay and Tiger Shroff, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

The film is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kabir, Manushi Chhillar plays Captain Misha, Alaya F plays IT specialist Pam, and Akshay Kumar plays Firoz. Manish Chaudhari and Ronit Bose Roy also appear in the film.

On the other hand, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, witnessed a significant increase in its box office receipts by 80 percent on the third day of its release. However, even with this improvement, the total revenue for the movie is still less than anticipated. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Maidaan is expected to bring in an estimated Rs 5.50–6 crore in net revenue on Saturday.

Given its dismal performance in the first three days with Rs 2.6 crore on Wednesday (Paid previews), 4.5 crore on Thursday, 3 crore on Friday and its highest 5.5 crore on Saturday, Maidaan managed to cross the Rs 15 crore threshold. The film needed a significant increase in numbers to sustain itself in the long run. The coming days look promising as the film has no competition in the coming weeks.

Maidaan, which is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is a moving story of Syed Abdul Rahim's steadfast devotion to football. With the help of a strong ensemble cast that includes Rudranil Ghosh, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, Ajay Devgn plays the character of Rahim. The sports biographical drama opened to rave reviews from critics, however, has failed to attract audiences in the ongoing clash with Akshay Kumar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.