Ananya's Call Me Bae Gets Release Date, BFFs Suhana, Shanaya Floored by First Look

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The makers of the upcoming web series Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, have revealed the first look poster and release date on Monday. The poster received sweet responses from Ananya's BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is all geared up to make her digital debut with the highly anticipated web series, Call Me Bae. The makers of the series took to social media on Monday to announce the release date, and fans can mark their calendars for September 6, when the series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

To generate buzz around the upcoming series, Amazon Prime Video and Ananya Panday collaboratively unveiled the first look poster on Instagram, captioning it, "Update your calendars, things are about to glow up! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6." The poster received an overwhelming response, with Shanaya Kapoor expressing her excitement by dropping three heart-eyed face emojis, while Suhana Khan commented, "Wowwww."

Helmed by Collin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, Call Me Bae is an eight-part series that promises to take viewers on an exciting ride. The series boasts an impressive team of Executive Producers, including Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Karan Johar also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "This bae is here to stay and slay! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6 only on @primevideoin."

The series tells the story of Bae, a young woman whose life takes a dramatic turn after a scandal. From being a wealthy heiress to a hustler, Bae's journey is a testament to her resilience and street smarts. As she navigates the challenges of Mumbai's newsrooms, she discovers love, friendship and a better version of herself, despite her financial struggles.

Call Me Bae also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, among others.

