Hyderabad: In a big reveal, the upcoming original series Call Me Bae from streaming service Prime Video will star actor Ananya Panday. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share the news that Ananya will be playing the titular role in the comedy series. The Sui Dhaga actor informed his fans sharing a humorous video with Ananya Panday.

In the video, Panday is seen embracing her inner fashionista as she instructs Dhawan on the finer points of couture and fashion. 'Guys, welcome to the prime verse's newest fashionista: @ananyapanday! New Series #CallMeBae is currently being filmed!' Dhawan captioned the video.

In the introductory video, the Gehraiyaan actor is seen mouthing Miranda Priestly's monologue from The devil wears Prada. Reacting to the funny video uploaded by Varun, fans thronged to the comment section to share their views and excitement. For the fresh pairing, a social media user commented: "Best Duo, Ananya & Varun Dhawan." Another one wrote: "Love the devil wears prada reference."

The story revolves around Ananya who for the first time in her life must fend for herself. She overcomes stereotypes, negotiates prejudices, and realises who she truly is on this voyage. The show is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by director Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Executive producers include Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Ishita Moitra is the creator of Call Me Bae, and she co-wrote the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Panday plays the part of Bae, a billionaire fashion designer who is disapproved of by her extremely wealthy family as a result of a controversial incident.

