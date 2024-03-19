In Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday Is 'Downsized from Heiress to Hustler': First Look Revealed

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 29 minutes ago

Ananya Panday first look from Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday's first look from forthcoming Prime Video series Call Me Bae is out. The actor is all set to transform from 'heiress to hustler,' in the show helmed by Collin D'Cunha and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited first look of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday from the web series Call Me Bae is out on Tuesday afternoon. The series will see her portray the role of a billionaire fashionista. The announcement about the series came last year in August and the filming of the show's first season was wrapped up in October the same year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the makers dropped the first look of Ananya and wrote in the caption, "Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self."

The social media sphere immediately flared with praise upon seeing the post, with one user commenting, "Ananya Pandey looking so beautiful," while another expressed eagerness, commenting, "Can't wait to see her performance." A fan wrote, "Finalllyyyyy thankuuuuuuu it's here!!!"

The forthcoming Prime Video series features Ananya Panday in the lead role of Bae, the exuberant fashion tycoon who faces separation from her affluent family following a scandalous ordeal. As the narrative unfolds, viewers will witness Bae's transformative journey marked by resilience against societal biases and preconceptions.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series also boasts a talented ensemble of actors including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur portraying significant characters.

READ MORE

  1. Ananya Panday Turns Showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; Dazzles in Black -Watch
  2. Sara Ali Khan Poses with Vicky-Katrina, Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur at Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash
  3. Ananya-Aditya's Romance Gets Thumbs-up from Ranbir in Pic from Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.