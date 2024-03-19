In Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday Is 'Downsized from Heiress to Hustler': First Look Revealed

Hyderabad: The much-awaited first look of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday from the web series Call Me Bae is out on Tuesday afternoon. The series will see her portray the role of a billionaire fashionista. The announcement about the series came last year in August and the filming of the show's first season was wrapped up in October the same year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the makers dropped the first look of Ananya and wrote in the caption, "Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self."

The social media sphere immediately flared with praise upon seeing the post, with one user commenting, "Ananya Pandey looking so beautiful," while another expressed eagerness, commenting, "Can't wait to see her performance." A fan wrote, "Finalllyyyyy thankuuuuuuu it's here!!!"

The forthcoming Prime Video series features Ananya Panday in the lead role of Bae, the exuberant fashion tycoon who faces separation from her affluent family following a scandalous ordeal. As the narrative unfolds, viewers will witness Bae's transformative journey marked by resilience against societal biases and preconceptions.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series also boasts a talented ensemble of actors including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur portraying significant characters.