Alia Bhatt dedicates mushy post to Ranbir Kapoor on their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai: Two years ago, on April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor entered into wedlock at their Mumbai residence 'Vastu'. At the private ceremony, the couple's family members, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, as well as close friends from Bollywood graced the occasion.

On Sunday, April 14, 2023, Alia and Ranbir celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Alia posted a black and white snapshot of themselves, along with a cute cartoon, portraying a happy and romantic couple in their old age. She captioned the post: happy 2 🫶�here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today ✨♥️💫

Neetu Singh, too, shared a sweet picture of the couple on Instagram Stories. Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo in which Alia and Ranbir are seen posing for the camera in between the ceremony going on. Neetu wrote, “blessings” along with heart emoji. Alia looks very beautiful in an orange colour suit and minimal makeup while Ranbir opted for a beige colour kurta pajama.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up filming 'Jigra', her upcoming movie. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed his next movie in January, 'Love and War', starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir and Alia took all of his fans by surprise.

This is the director's first film with Kaushal, and it brings Bhansali and Kapoor back together after a 17-year break. Bhansali and Alia will get back together following the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. On January 24, the new movie was announced. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas in 2025. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently making headlines for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

