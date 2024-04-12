Ranbir Kapoor to Avoid CGI or VFX While Playing Lord Rama's Role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated movie Ramayana is generating immense buzz even before its official announcement. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who takes on the role of Lord Rama in the film, is committed to meeting the towering expectations. It has been revealed that Kapoor's appearance in the film will not rely on CGI or VFX.

Kapoor is dedicated to ensuring that his portrayal of Lord Rama appears real, and he is putting full effort into it. Recently, a video of the actor exercising to prepare for the role went viral.

According to a newswire report, a source disclosed that Kapoor has conveyed to director Nitesh Tiwari his preference for avoiding CGI or VFX enhancements on his face and physique.

Despite the prevalent trend of heavy VFX usage to depict actors in a youthful light, Kapoor has chosen originality. Notably, the actor had bulked up for his 2023 blockbuster film Animal but is now striving to shed the weight for Ramayana.

Under the direction of Tiwari, Ramayana stands as one of Bollywood's grandest endeavours, set to be made as a trilogy. In the film, Kapoor portrays the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol embodies Lord Hanuman, while KGF star Yash embodies the villainous Raavan.

In addition to the above-mentioned actors, the film also features other talents like Lara Dutta and Arun Govil, with the initial phase of filming currently underway. Ramayana is a collaborative production involving Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and Tiwari.

The official announcement of the film is expected to coincide with Rama Navmi on April 17, 2024. The film is slated to release during 2025 Diwali.